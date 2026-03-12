Over 500 Indians evacuated from Qatar amid conflict in West Asia

Doha: Over 500 Indians stranded in Qatar were evacuated to New Delhi and other destinations on Wednesday, the Indian mission here said, warning those still in the West Asian country against approaching any unidentified objects, debris, or fragments. In an advisory posted on X, the Indian Embassy in Qatar said that Qatar Airways is also scheduled to operate two flights to India on Thursday, amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia. "More than 500 Indians stranded in Qatar travelled to New Delhi and other destinations on Qatar Airways flights on March 11," it said. The mission said its three round-the-clock helplines are available to the Indian community to address any queries, and added that it has been giving special attention to the prompt issuance of passports for Indian nationals. "Due to the current situation, we are open on all days of the week for taking passport applications. Tatkal passports are being issued within 1–2 days," it said.

It urged Indian nationals to "handle alerts and warning messages issued by official channels seriously and follow necessary guidelines." Everyone is advised against approaching any unidentified objects, debris, or fragments. Please report them immediately by calling 999," it added. Tensions in West Asia continue to escalate following the US-Israel strikes on Iran since February 28.