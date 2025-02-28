Over 50 workers feared trapped in Uttarakhand avalanche, rescue efforts on

A massive avalanche hit Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, trapping 57 workers in Mana village. Ten workers managed to escape, while rescue operations are in full swing.

Teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), district administration, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and Border Roads Organisation (BRO) are at the site, working to locate those buried under the snow.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for various hilly areas, including Uttarakhand, warning of intense rainfall up to 20 cm until late Friday. The forecast also highlights the likelihood of waterlogging in low-lying areas, disruptions in traffic, and reduced visibility due to heavy rain. Authorities have cautioned about possible flooding on roads and minor damage to unpaved routes.