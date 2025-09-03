Over 400 expanding Himalayan glacial lakes in India raise alarm

New Delhi: More than 400 glacial lakes in India are rapidly expanding and require intensive surveillance to prevent potential disasters, the Central Water Commission (CWC) said in its latest report.

The Monthly Monitoring Report of Glacial Lakes and Water Bodies for June 2025, released recently, highlighted that 432 glacial lakes across six Himalayan states and Union Territories—Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh—showed growth in their water spread area. These lakes, according to the CWC, pose risks of sudden flooding events.

“432 Glacial Lakes (out of 681) located within India as per Glacial Lake Atlas 2023 display increase in water spread area during the month of June 2025, and hence demand vigorous monitoring for disaster purpose,” the report stated.

The findings come amid ongoing monsoon-related calamities across northern India. Heavy rainfall has triggered multiple landslides in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, leading to at least seven fatalities. Punjab, still struggling with severe flooding, faced another round of torrential downpours on Monday, forcing authorities to shut all schools and colleges.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage in Katra has been suspended for a week following persistent rainfall and a landslide that killed 34 pilgrims last Tuesday.

The CWC report further noted a significant increase in the overall size of glacial lakes in India. “The total inventory area of Glacial Lakes within India was 1,917 hectares during the year 2011 which has increased to 2,508 hectares during June 2025. There is a 30.83 per cent increase in area,” it said.

Arunachal Pradesh recorded the highest number of expanding lakes at 197, followed by Ladakh (120), Jammu and Kashmir (57), Sikkim (47), Himachal Pradesh (6) and Uttarakhand (5).

Across the broader Himalayan region, 1,435 glacial lakes showed expansion during June 2025. “Out of 2,843 glacial lakes and water bodies monitored, 1,435 show increase in area, 1,008 show decrease, 108 show no change, and 292 could not be analysed from remote sensing data,” the report added.

Calling for robust preparedness, the CWC recommended real-time monitoring networks, satellite-based alert systems and early-warning measures for vulnerable downstream populations. It also urged stronger coordination between the Ministry of Jal Shakti, the National Disaster Management Authority, state disaster management bodies, and neighbouring countries such as Nepal, Bhutan and China, given the transboundary nature of several glacial lakes.

“The Himalayan region is facing important challenges in coping with the adverse effects of climate change. The shrinking of glaciers and expansion of glacial lakes are among the most visible consequences,” the CWC noted.