Over 40 suspects rounded up for probe into Gagangir terror attack in J&K

Srinagar: Authorities have detained more than 40 individuals for questioning in connection with the deadly terror attack at Gagangir in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir, which left seven people dead, officials confirmed on Tuesday.



Police officials believe the attackers had carefully planned the assault, with assistance from a local terrorist network. “We will apprehend the terrorists sooner or later. Several suspects are being questioned, but no arrests have been made yet,” a senior police officer said.

The attack occurred on Sunday evening at a tunnel construction site near Sonamarg, targeting non-local labourers and officials. The assailants, suspected to be Pakistani terrorists, first attacked a labourers’ mess before moving to officers’ quarters, killing seven, including a doctor.



The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is examining the scene for evidence, while security forces, including the Army, CRPF, and local police, launched a large-scale operation in the area to track down the perpetrators. CCTV footage from the vicinity is also being reviewed. The Resistance Front, a group linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the attack. Investigators suspect the terrorists had insider knowledge of the site, possibly with assistance from locals or having worked there previously.

Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condemned the attack and blamed Pakistan for instigating violence. Meanwhile, local political leaders have expressed solidarity, vowing to uphold peace and development in the region.