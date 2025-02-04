Over 2.5 crore take ‘Amrit Snan’ without hitch

Mahakumbh Nagar: The third ‘Amrit Snan’ at the Maha Kumbh proceeded smoothly on Monday with lakhs of people taking a dip on the occasion of Basant Panchami. Akharas resumed the grand processions that were curtailed last week when a stampede killed at least 30 people.

By 8 pm, an estimated 2.5 crore devotees had taken the ritual dip at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati, according to figures shared by the Uttar Pradesh government.

After the stampede that broke out at the Sangam on ‘Mauni Amavasya’ (January 29), the state government increased safety measures with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directing officials to adopt a ‘zero-error’ approach.

Unlike the Mauni Amavasya dip when crowd pressure built up at the Sangam, many devotees this time took to other ghats instead of jostling for space at the confluence, according to officials.

Chief Minister Adityanath monitored the situation from his official residence in Lucknow since 3.30 am, officials said.

DIG (Maha Kumbh) Vaibhav Krishna said that additional forces were deployed at all pressure points for crowd management.

“Everything is running smoothly today,” he said during a pre-dawn patrolling in the Mela area.

Later in the day, the DIG and some senior officers went around the Mela area on horseback to assess crowd management.

“Our crowd management has been good today. No untoward incident has been reported from anywhere yet. Additional deployment has been made at the pressure points. The Amrit Snan is progressing smoothly as per order,” Krishna said.

By 4 pm, over 1.98 crore devotees had taken a dip in the Sangam, the government said, adding that it expected a footfall of around five crore pilgrims through Monday. Since the beginning of the Maha Kumbh on January 13, the event has recorded 34.97 crore visitors.

At dawn, seers from various akharas, including the Naga sadhus, began their ceremonial journey towards the Triveni Sangam.

By 3 pm, almost all akharas had completed their bath and started returning to their camps. Helicopters were used to shower rose petals upon the seers and pilgrims at the site. Juna Akhara Peethadhishwar Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj said, “The entire world is looking at India, at our social harmony and spiritual values.” As per tradition, akharas belonging to three sects—Sanyasi, Bairagi, and Udaseen—took the holy dip in a pre-determined sequence. According to the schedule released by Maha Kumbh authorities, the Amrit Snan commenced at 4 am with akharas of the Sanyasi sect. Leading the sacred procession were Panchayati Akhara Mahanirvani, Shambhu Panchayati Atal Akhara, Taponidhi Panchayati Niranjani Akhara, Panchayati Akhara Anand, Panchdashnam Juna Akhara, Panchdashnam Avahan Akhara, and Panchagni Akhara.

Each akhara was allotted a 40-minute window, with the first procession completing the ritual and returning to their camps by 8.30 am. Next in line were the akharas of the Bairagi sect, whose bathing sequence began at 8.25 am. The processions included the All India Panch Nirvani Ani Akhara, All India Panch Digamber Ani Akhara, and All India Panch Nirmohi Ani Akhara. After their turn concluded at 12.35 pm, Udaseen sect, the final group, entered the sacred waters. This sect comprised the Panchayati Naya Udaseen Akhara, Panchayati Akhara Bada Udaseen Nirvana, and Panchayati Nirmal Akhara, which was the last to undertake the snan and left Sangam after 3 pm.

The akharas moved in processions, led by their mahants and mahamandaleshwars on decorated chariots carrying their ‘Isht Dev’ (cherished deity) in palanquins for the holy bath, with Naga sadhus and saffron-clad seers joining in.

In a message posted on X, Adityanath congratulated those taking part in the Amrit Snan, saying, “Greetings to all saints, akharas, Kalpvasis, and devotees who have taken the holy dip.”

Devotees expressed their happiness as they took a dip at the Maha Kumbh. Sarthak from Delhi said, “I feel spiritual after coming here. My mind found peace after completing the snan.”

Niranjan Mishra from Pashupatinath in Nepal said he was happy to be at the Kumbh and found the arrangements and police assistance impressive. Shyam Prakash, another devotee, said he was yet to take a dip and described the akhara processions as incredible.

Crystal from Belgium said, “I feel very happy to be here. It’s special and divine.” She said she was thankful to her friends who introduced her to Sanatan Dharma.

Meenakshi Giri from Mahanirvani Akhara, originally from Russia, said, “This is a very holy moment of my life. I have been following Sanatan Dharma for the past 17 years.”

Held once in 12 years, the Maha Kumbh has seen lakhs of devotees camping at the fairgrounds.

Astrologers believe that this year’s ‘Triveni Yog’ is a rare celestial alignment occurring once in 144 years, making the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela, which continues till February 26, particularly auspicious.

The highest single-day turnout was on Mauni Amavasya when eight crore devotees bathed in the Sangam, the government said.

While 3.5 crore people gathered on Makar Sankranti (January 14), over two crore took the dip on January 30 and February 1, and 1.7 crore on Paush Purnima (January 13), it said. While Monday’s was the last of the three Amrit Snans, two more special bathing dates fall on February 12 (Maghi Purnima) and February 26 (Mahashivratri) before the culmination of the event.