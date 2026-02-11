Over 2.43L names removed from Assam voter list

Guwahati: After the conclusion of a Special Revision process, the Election Commission on Tuesday released the final electoral roll for Assam ahead of the upcoming assembly polls, removing more than 2.43 lakh names from the draft list.



According to a statement from the office of the Assam Chief Electoral Officer, the final roll now contains 2.49 crore voters, a reduction of 0.97 per cent compared to the draft roll published on December 27, 2024, which had listed 2.52 crore electors. The updated roll includes nearly 1.25 crore men, over 1.24 crore women and 343 voters identifying as third gender.

Officials said the changes were made after the completion of the claims and objections process. During the Special Revision exercise, authorities identified 4,78,992 deceased electors, 5,23,680 voters who had shifted residence, and 53,619 cases of multiple entries, all of which were reflected in the final list.

The CEO’s office clarified that any voter can appeal a decision of an electoral registration officer to the district magistrate within 15 days, with a further appeal permitted to the CEO within 30 days.

With elections due in the coming months, officials said the polls would be conducted based on this roll. The draft list had earlier shown a 1.35 per cent rise from the January 2025 final roll.

Separately, voters whose names were deleted on grounds of having “permanently shifted” can seek re-inclusion under provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1950. An official told PTI that displaced residents, including those affected by eviction drives, may now apply again.“If they could not apply for shifting of their names before the deletion, they can now apply for inclusion at their new address under a provision of the RP Act,” the official said.

The CEO has directed district election officers to conduct “rigorous checks” while processing such applications to prevent ineligible enrolments. The revision process had sparked political controversy, with opposition parties alleging it targeted minority voters, a charge the government has rejected.