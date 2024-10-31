Over 2.37 lakh young volunteers to be trained as first responders to disaster

New Delhi: Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan has launched a special program to train 2.37 lakh young volunteers across 315 districts in the country. The goal is to prepare these volunteers as first responders for disaster preparedness and emergency response.

This ‘Yuva Apada Mitra Scheme’ was launched during the 20th formation day celebration of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), as stated in an official release.

Under this scheme, 2,37,326 young volunteers from organisations like the National Cadet Corps (NCC), Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS), Bharat Scouts & Guides (BS&G), and National Service Scheme (NSS) will be trained in 315 districts across 28 states. Their role will be to act as first responders for disaster preparedness and response.

Additionally, 1,300 trainers will also be prepared under the expansion of the ‘Aapda Mitra Scheme’, with an estimated total cost of Rs 469.53 crore.

The theme of the NDMA’s formation day event was ‘Empowering Communities for Disaster Risk Reduction through Awareness for Behavioral Change’.

During the event, the Union Home Secretary launched seven guidelines, standard operating procedures and a handbook on disaster management.