Over 200 students, teachers participating in PM's 'Pariksha pe Charcha' event to witness Republic Day parade

More than 200 students and teachers attending the "Pariksha pe Charcha" programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi this year will also witness the Republic Day parade and the Beating Retreat ceremony, Ministry of Education (MoE) officials said on Wednesday.

They will be seated in enclosure 18 at the Kartavya Path during the 74th Republic Day parade on Thursday.

According to an MoE official, 200 students, including the winners of the Kala Utsav competition, and teachers scheduled to attend the Pariksha pe Charcha event will also witness the Republic Day parade on January 26 and the Beating Retreat on January 29.

Pariksha Pe Charcha is an annual event where Modi interacts with students appearing in the forthcoming board examinations. The prime minister also gives replies to students' queries related to exam stress and other issues.

The sixth edition of the programme is scheduled to be held at the Talkatora indoor stadium in Delhi on January 27. The first edition of the prime minister's interactive programme with school and college students was held at the stadium on February 16, 2018.

The registration process for participation in the annual event was open from November 25 to December 30.

"The students participating in the Pariksha pe Charcha programme will also be taken to places of national importance like Rajghat, Sadaiv Atal, Prime Minister's Museum, Kartavya Path etc. to make them acquainted with our rich legacy," the senior MoE official said.

He said about 38.8 lakh registrations have taken place this year, including more than 16 lakh from state boards. "This is more than two times higher than the registrations (15.73 lakh) that took place during PPC 2022," he added.

Registration has been done from 155 countries. A total of 102 students and teachers from across the country and 80 winners of the Kala Utsav competition will witness the main event as special guests, the official said.