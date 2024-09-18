Over 15,000 cases lodged under Arms Act in 4.5 years, more than 6K firearms seized

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has registered more than 15,000 cases under the Arms Act, seized over 6,000 firearms, more than 21,000 bullets and over 24,000 sharp-edged weapons from January 1, 2020 to August 31 this year, according to official data. "In the first half of this year, till August 31, we have registered 2,170 cases under the Arms Act and seized 892 firearms, 2,546 ammunition (bullets) and 2,074 sharp-edged weapons," a senior police officer said on Wednesday. The officer further said in the last four years and a half, the Delhi Police has registered 15,472 cases under the Arms Act and seized 6,650 firearms, 21,660 bullets and 24,737 sharp-edged weapons. "In 2022, a massive drive was launched to recover sharp-edged weapons that were ordered from e-commerce websites," the officer said. According to the data, police registered 3,089 cases in 2020, with a total seizure of 2,339 firearms, 5,138 bullets and 1,374 sharp-edged weapons. Similarly, 2,923 cases were registered in 2021, with a total seizure of 1,707 arms, 8,939 bullets and 1,827 sharp-edged weapons.

A total of 3,693 cases were registered under the Arms Act in 2022, with the seizure of 1,560 arms, 5,719 bullets and 16,698 sharp-edged weapons. The data further revealed that 3,579 cases were registered under the law in 2023 and police seized 1,521 arms, 4,316 bullets and 2,764 sharp-edged weapons. "We have busted many weapons-supplying gangs working in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh and seized a large number of weapons from them. Our strong network of sources informs us about such gangs. Many manufacturing units were also busted," the officer said. During a routine check in west Delhi's Moti Nagar area on September 7, the traffic police seized 500 bullets for sniper rifles. The traffic police personnel were on duty at the Moti Nagar flyover when they tried to stop a black Yahama FZ-16 motorcycle coming from the Patel Nagar side. The rider picked up speed and tried to flee but later, abandoned the vehicle near a traffic stop and fled. On checking the vehicle, police found 10 boxes of live cartridges of 7.62 calibre. The Delhi Police has decided to get a probe conducted by its anti-terror unit Special Cell into the incident.