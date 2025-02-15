Over 15 students rushed to hospital after 'chemical gas leak' in Kota

Kota: Over 15 students of a government secondary school fell sick on Saturday morning after inhaling fumes emanating allegedly from a nearby chemical factory due to a "leak", offcials said. However, the chemical factory, Chambal Fertilizers and Chemical Limited (CFCL) has refuted the claims of a gas leak. The incident occurred in the Gadepan village during prayer time in school around 10.15 am. The children standing in the line inhaled the fumes of the supposed chemical gas leak. Following this, CFCL officials were called to confirm the gas leak, police said. However, by the time, the officials reached some students complained of dizziness, itching in the eyes and trouble breathing, Surendra Nagar, school teacher, said. Around six girls complained of dizziness and were rushed to a medical emergency room in CFCL, DSP Rajesh Dhaka said.

Later, 12 students also complained of dizziness and trouble breathing and were rushed to a hospital in Kota where they are currently undergoing treatment. Upon receiving information, Kota Collector Dr Ravindra Goswami reached the spot and spoke to the school authorities. He also directed the local authorities to ensure adequate care and treatment for the children affected by the alleged gas leak. Speaking to the reporters, Dr Goswami said, "At least six students with mild complications have been referred to J.K. Lone Hospital in Kota for treatment. While three to four students are under medical observation. All students are out of danger and stable." He said that he has ordered an inquiry into the matter and has also directed the pollution control board to submit a report. Lok Sabha Speaker and Kota MP Om Birla also sought from the local authorities regarding the incident. Meanwhile, the CFCL management has refuted any incident of gas leakage from their factory.

Plant head, Ajay Tayal, said, "There was no chemical gas release or leakage from our plant in the morning. The incident that happened in the nearby school was not because of CFCL. What the students were exposed to is a matter of investigation." Kota South MLASandeep Sharma, Kota district BJP president Rakesh Jain also reached the J.K. Lone Hospital and spoke to the doctors and family members of the students. They assured them of medical assistance.