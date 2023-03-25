Over 10 lakh cataract surgeries conducted under West Bengal government scheme: Mamata Banerjee

Over 10 lakh cataract surgeries have been conducted under a West Bengal government scheme to provide free of cost eye treatment, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Saturday.

She said 15 lakh spectacles were also provided to schoolchildren and adults under the 'Choker Alo' scheme.

"Chokher Alo was launched in 2021 with the aim of eradicating vision impairment among the people of West Bengal. I am elated to share that we've crossed 10 lakh cataract surgeries & provided 15 lakh free spectacles to school children & adults (45+), since its launch. Wonderful feat!," she tweeted.

The scheme was launched by the state government to provide free of cost eye treatment and spectacles.