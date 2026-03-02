Our war is not with neighbours, UAE President warns Iran

Dubai: President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Sunday condemned Iran’s missile and drone attacks on the United Arab Emirates, warning that Tehran had miscalculated by targeting Gulf states that were not parties to its conflict. The condemnation came as the UAE faced widespread disruption, casualties, and airspace closures following Iranian retaliation for a joint United States and Israeli military operation that killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.



Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE president, said the strikes had pushed Iran into deeper regional isolation at a critical moment. “The Iranian aggression against the Gulf states was a miscalculation, and it isolated Iran at a critical juncture. Your war is not with your neighbours,” Gargash said. He urged Tehran to return to reason and engage responsibly with surrounding countries before escalation widened further.

Iranian strikes across the UAE in the past two days have resulted in three fatalities and 58 injured, including an Indian national.

Iran’s assault began on Saturday with missiles striking several locations in Abu Dhabi, including the Al-Dhafra US air base in the southern part of the emirate. Other areas of Abu Dhabi were also affected by the barrage. Later the same day, Dubai was targeted despite not hosting any US military installations. The attack forced the temporary closure of Dubai’s airspace and caused significant disruption to flight operations across the region.

Dubai International Airport sustained damage during the strikes, and authorities reported five major blasts across the city. Four people were injured in the Dubai attacks and were provided urgent medical assistance. Emergency response teams were activated immediately, with airport operations coordinated alongside relevant authorities.

In a separate incident, at least one person was killed and seven others were injured during a drone interception near Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi, according to local media reports. The deceased was described as an Asian worker, though official confirmation from the government is awaited. The airport was among several critical sites targeted during multiple overnight waves of attacks that kept residents awake amid repeated sirens and alerts.

UAE officials said drone strikes also affected landmarks in Dubai. A statement from the Dubai Government Media Office said shrapnel from a drone caused a fire at the Burj Al Arab hotel, which was brought under control by emergency services. Another fire broke out at one of the berths at Jebel Ali Port after debris from air defence interceptions fell in the area. No injuries were reported there. Authorities urged the public not to circulate outdated videos from a 2021 port fire and said verified updates would be issued through official channels.

The UAE’s Defence Ministry on Sunday said it intercepted 165 ballistic missiles, with 152 destroyed and 13 drowned in the sea. It said it also destroyed two cruise missiles and a total of 541 Iranian drones, 506 of which were shot down.

The ministry said the response reflected the high readiness of the country’s defence systems.

Schools in Dubai and Abu Dhabi have shifted to distance learning until Thursday. The General Authority of Civil Aviation said about 20,200 passengers were affected by flight rescheduling, with the state covering accommodation and food costs for stranded travellers.