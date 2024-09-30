Our govt has done away with 'old work culture' of previous regimes: PM

Pune: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, took a swipe at previous governments, accusing them of lacking vision and proper planning for urban development, particularly in Maharashtra. During the virtual inauguration and foundation stone-laying ceremony for projects worth Rs 11,200 crore, Modi underlined the transformative approach of his government in moving away from the “old work culture” that hindered progress.



Speaking about the completion of Phase 1 of the Pune Metro, Modi remarked that if the old governance practices had continued, the project would have never moved forward. The prime minister highlighted how urban growth requires forward-thinking strategies, especially in cities like Pune, where population growth is outpacing infrastructure.

“If the previous governments’ work culture had persisted, the Pune Metro project would not have taken off. Maharashtra needs new resolutions and big targets, and Pune must transform into a hub for urban development,” Modi said, underscoring his administration’s focus on modern infrastructure and enhanced connectivity.

He further stressed that modern public transport, such as the Pune Metro, is vital for boosting the city’s capacity and preventing slowdowns due to rising population pressures.

“Public transport must be modern, and connectivity must be enhanced for cities to thrive,” he said.

Modi did not hold back in his criticism of the previous government’s handling of the Pune Metro. “The project was conceived in 2008, but no significant progress was made for eight years. It wasn’t until 2016, under our government, that the foundation was laid. Now, the project is expanding rapidly,” he said, criticising the former administration’s inability to lay even a single metro pillar during their tenure.

The prime minister added that the development of Maharashtra, a key state in India’s economic landscape, must be prioritised and uninterrupted. He noted that under Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s leadership, obstacles blocking the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project had been cleared, allowing the state to focus on future-ready infrastructure.

Modi also laid the foundation for a memorial at Bhidewada, the site of the first girls’ school in India established by Savitribai Phule. He emphasised that modernization should coexist with the preservation of cultural heritage.

The prime minister pointed out his government’s initiatives for women’s empowerment, including stricter laws for women’s security, the Women’s Reservation Bill, and the inclusion of women in defence forces. “We’ve opened doors for women in several sectors and provided basic amenities like toilets under the Swachh Bharat initiative,” Modi said.

Modi also flagged off the first train on Pune Metro’s underground section, running from Swargate to the District Court. This milestone, along with the foundation stone for the Swargate-Katraj Extension of Pune Metro Phase-1, demonstrates his government’s commitment to enhancing urban mobility in Pune. The 5.46 km southern extension will be fully underground, with stations at Market Yard, Padmavati, and Katraj, developed at a cost of around Rs 2,955 crore.

Additionally, the prime minister inaugurated the Bidkin Industrial Area, a major project under the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor that spans 7,855 acres and has the potential to become an economic hub in the Marathwada region. Modi also inaugurated the revamped Solapur Airport, which is expected to significantly enhance connectivity and boost the local economy by serving over 4.1 lakh passengers annually.