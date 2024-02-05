Our 3rd term is not far away, it will be one of big decisions": PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his last speech in parliament before the general elections reiterated his promise of pushing the Indian economy forward. This time, instead of putting a figure to it, he said the economy will be the world's third largest in his third term.

The BJP has exuded confidence that the Narendra Modi government will be back for a third consecutive term with a massive mandate.

Replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he was confident that the Bharatiya Janata Party would win 370 seats, while the National Democratic Alliance would secure a total of 405 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Talking about the Enforcement Directorate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address said that the agency had seized 5000 crore worth of assets under the Congress rule, while adding that this figure rose up to 1 lakh crore under BJP-led NDA government. The Prime Minister also said that the investigative agencies were acting independently as per the constituion, acting that it was the judiciary's responsibility to judge the legitimacy of their actions.