OTT content to stay outside CBFC purview, Centre clarifies

New Delhi: The government has reaffirmed that online streaming services will continue to operate outside the certification mandate of the Central Board of Film Certification, maintaining that digital content is governed under a separate regulatory framework. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued the clarification on December 17, 2025, stating that the CBFC, created under the Cinematograph Act, 1952, certifies only films meant for public exhibition in theatres and does not have authority over material on over-the-top platforms. Officials noted that these services fall under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, which set out standards for online publishers. Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan informed Parliament that the IT Rules require platforms to follow a Code of Ethics that bars the publication of any content prohibited by law and mandates age-based classification. Speaking in the Lok Sabha through a written reply, he said, “OTT platforms are under obligation not to transmit any content prohibited by law.” He added that the regulatory structure has been designed to ensure compliance while providing avenues for users to raise concerns.

The IT Rules outline a three-tier system for handling grievances and monitoring adherence. The first-tier places responsibility on the publishers themselves, directing each platform to maintain internal procedures for reviewing complaints and moderating material. The second tier features self-regulatory bodies formed by groups of publishers, which can take up cases escalated from individual platforms. At the third tier, the central government oversees matters that remain unresolved, giving national authorities the ability to intervene when required.

According to Murugan, public complaints about OTT content are initially sent to the platform concerned under Level I of the redressal framework. He stated, “The grievances related to OTT content are duly forwarded to the concerned OTT platforms for appropriate action under Level I of the redressal mechanism.” The minister noted that these provisions allow publishers to address issues directly while creating checks through higher levels of review.

Murugan also reported that the government has restricted access to 43 OTT platforms for displaying obscene material. He said the action was taken in accordance with the requirements placed on digital publishers under the IT Rules. The minister explained that the legal framework aims to balance creative freedom with accountability by ensuring that any content made available in India complies with existing laws.