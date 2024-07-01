Opposition should refrain from politicizing new criminal laws: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah called upon the Opposition on Monday to avoid politicizing the newly enacted criminal laws and instead engage in constructive dialogue before considering protests.

In his address, Shah emphasized the importance of these laws in upholding justice and safeguarding citizen dignity, underscoring the need for cooperation from all stakeholders. "I urge Opposition leaders to recognize that opportunities for political engagement abound, and we are ready to address your concerns," Shah remarked, highlighting the openness of his office for discussions. "However, I believe it is premature to take to the streets in protest without first engaging in meaningful dialogue," he added.

Addressing criticisms regarding the consultation process, Shah clarified that extensive deliberations had taken place, involving MPs, ministers, Supreme Court judges, and High Court judges. "Contrary to claims of insufficient consultation, these bills underwent rigorous scrutiny, with 9 hours of debate in the Lok Sabha and 6 hours in the Rajya Sabha," he affirmed.

The three new laws – Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) – were passed by Parliament in December to replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC) 1860, the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) 1973, and the Indian Evidence Act 1872 respectively.