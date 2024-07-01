Opposition rallies behind Faizabad MP for Deputy Speaker post

New Delhi: In a strategic move aimed at solidifying Dalit support in Uttar Pradesh and maintaining momentum within the Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance, the Opposition is rallying behind Awadhesh Prasad, a senior Samajwadi Party MP from Faizabad, for the Deputy Speaker’s post. Prasad, recognised as the Dalit face of the SP, holds significant legislative experience, having served nine terms as an MLA from Milkipur (Ayodhya).



Prasad's recent victory over a BJP candidate in Faizabad, a constituency pivotal to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, has bolstered his standing.

He is notably one of the few Dalit candidates to triumph in a general seat in Uttar Pradesh.

Sources indicate that Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal and Trinamool Congress supremo, initially proposed Prasad’s candidacy. Leaders across the INDIA alliance, including Rahul Gandhi of Congress, Akhilesh Yadav of SP, Uddhav Thackeray of Shiv Sena (UBT), and representatives from AAP and DMK, have reportedly endorsed Prasad for the role.

Given the SP’s status as the party with the second-highest number of MPs, it is considered natural for them to nominate the Deputy Speaker, following the INDIA bloc’s earlier nomination of Congress’s K Suresh for Speaker.

While the government has yet to engage on the Deputy Speaker’s appointment, Opposition sources emphasise the consensus-building process around Prasad’s candidacy as a natural step forward.

The decision to contest for the Deputy Speaker’s position underscores the Opposition’s assertion of the need for more inclusive governance under the Modi administration, particularly following recent electoral outcomes where the BJP fell short of a majority on its own.

Prasad, belonging to the Pasi sub-group among Dalits, represents a significant demographic in Uttar Pradesh, comprising 5 per cent of the state’s population. His nomination is seen as a strategic move by SP to reaffirm its commitment to Dalit welfare and expand its voter base beyond traditional constituencies. The alliance’s support for Prasad also sends a strong message regarding the BJP’s defeat in Ayodhya and underscores concerns over issues like reservation rights and constitutional amendments. With preparations underway for potential contests, the Opposition remains poised to press forward with Prasad’s nomination, regardless of the BJP’s stance, setting the stage for further political manoeuvres in the upcoming Assembly polls.