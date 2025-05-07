Opposition leaders hail Army’s ‘Op Sindoor’ strikes on PoJK terror camps after deadly Pahalgam attack

New Delhi: Hours after the Indian Armed Forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ and struck nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), several opposition leaders came out in support of the Army, praising the precision strikes across the border that came in response to the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, which killed 26 people. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi posted on X: “They asked about religion. Now suffer your karma. Indian Army.” Aditya Thackeray also praised the action, saying, “Terrorism in all its forms has to be eliminated… Hit them, hard enough that terrorism doesn’t stand a chance ever again. Jai Hind!”

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said, “Hail India! There should be neither terror nor separatism! We are proud of our brave soldiers and the Indian Army.” Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday reacted to ‘Operation Sindoor’, launched by the Indian Armed Forces to carry out precision strikes on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), days after the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people. In a post on X, the Defence Minister wrote, “Bharat Mata ki Jai.” Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also lauded the Indian Army. In a post on X, he wrote, “Jai Hind! Jai Hind Ki Sena!” However, Pakistan still violated the Ceasefire Agreement by firing artillery in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bhimber Gali area, just hours after India carried out the precision strikes. The Indian Army is responding “appropriately” officials said.

In a post on X, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) stated: “Pakistan again violates the Ceasefire Agreement by firing artillery in Bhimber Gali in the Poonch-Rajouri area. Indian Army is responding appropriately in a calibrated manner.” The artillery fire came hours after India launched Operation Sindoor — a series of precision strikes targeting nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and PoJK. “A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed,” said an official statement from the Ministry of Defence.

Altogether, nine sites were targeted. “Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and method of execution,” the statement added. According to the Ministry, these steps were taken in response to the “barbaric” Pahalgam terrorist attack, in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were killed. The government reiterated its commitment to hold those responsible accountable. A detailed briefing on ‘Operation Sindoor’ will be held later today, the Ministry added. Meanwhile, in a post on X, the Indian Army said: “Justice is served. Jai Hind!”. In an earlier post, the Army had written: “Ready to strike, trained to win.”