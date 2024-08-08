Opposition demands scrutiny of Waqf Bill by Parliamentary panel

New Delhi: Opposition parties have demanded that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill be referred to a Parliamentary standing committee for thorough scrutiny after its introduction in the Lok Sabha. The request was made during a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee, where the government outlined its legislative agenda.



Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju informed the committee that the government would not push for immediate discussion or passage of the Bill following its introduction on Thursday. Instead, the administration will assess the mood of the Lok Sabha before deciding whether to send the Bill for Parliamentary review.

Sources indicate that there is a strong possibility the government may agree to refer the Bill to a Parliamentary panel, given that some Muslim organisations have expressed opposition to the proposed legislation. Notably, even parties typically supportive of the government’s agenda have voiced reservations about the Bill.

Among those calling for closer examination were Congress MP Gourav Gogoi and Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandyopadhya. However, with Lok Sabha’s department-related standing committees yet to be constituted, the House may need to form a separate panel to scrutinise the Bill if the government chooses this course of action.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill proposes significant changes to the current Act, including ensuring representation of Muslim women and non-Muslims on waqf boards. It also seeks to rename the Waqf Act, 1995, as the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act, 1995.

Key provisions of the Bill include: Omitting Section 40 of the current law relating to the Board’s powers to decide if a property is waqf property; Broadening the composition of the Central Waqf Council and State Waqf Boards; Establishing separate boards of Auqaf for Bohras and Aghakhanis; Ensuring representation of Shias, Sunnis, Bohras, Agakhanis, and other backward classes among Muslim communities.

The Bill was circulated among Lok Sabha members on Tuesday night, ahead of its planned introduction.