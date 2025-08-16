Opposition criticises PM Modi for praising RSS in Independence Day speech

New Delhi: Opposition parties on Friday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for praising the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) during his Independence Day address from the Red Fort. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh called the mention “a blatant breach of the spirit of a constitutional, secular republic” and alleged it was “a desperate attempt to appease the organisation” ahead of the prime minister’s 75th birthday. He described the speech as “stale” and “hypocritical,” accusing Modi of recycling old slogans without tangible results.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, without directly naming the RSS, said certain organisations were created by the British to divide India along religious lines and should “remember their first ideology” of socialism and secularism. CPI(M) leader M A Baby called the praise “deeply regrettable,” noting the RSS was banned after Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination and alleging its role in inciting communal violence.

The BJP dismissed the criticism. Its IT cell head Amit Malviya said, “India’s public discourse today is shaped by RSS ideology,” adding that even Jawaharlal Nehru once invited the RSS to the Republic Day parade.