Opposition backs Op Sindoor; Centre calls all-party meet today

New Delhi: Operation Sindoor, a military strike by Indian armed forces on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, received broad support from opposition parties across the political spectrum, marking a rare moment of consensus on national security.

Leaders from the Congress, Trinamool Congress, Left parties, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP), Rashtriya Janata Dal, and DMK commended the military action and voiced their backing for efforts to dismantle terrorist infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the government announced an all-party meeting for Thursday to brief leaders on the operation. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju posted, “The govt has called an All Party leaders meeting at 11 am on 8th May, 2025 at Committee Room: G-074, in the Parliament Library Building, Parliament Complex in New Delhi.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a Union Cabinet meeting shortly after the strike, during which Defence Minister Rajnath Singh presented details of the operation. Cabinet members reportedly expressed support through a round of desk-thumping, sources said. Government officials described the strikes as “measured and proportionate,” targeting nine locations including Jaish-e-Mohammad’s stronghold in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba’s base in Muridke. The action followed the Pahalgam attack that left 26 civilians dead. The prime minister has reportedly reiterated his stance on “zero tolerance” for terrorism in a separate meeting with Defence Minister Singh and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. In view of the situation, Modi’s planned three-nation visit to Europe, scheduled from May 13 to 17, has been cancelled. Officials confirmed that Croatia, Norway, and The Netherlands have been informed of the decision.