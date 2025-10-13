Oppn to reveal seat pact likely this wk

NEW DELHI: The Opposition ‘Mahagathbandhan’ alliance in Bihar is likely to finalise its seat-sharing in the next few days and may announce its candidates along with a joint manifesto this week.

Top sources said talks between the RJD and Congress are underway, and their leadership may meet on Monday as RJD chief Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav are in the national capital. When asked about the seat-sharing, Lalu Prasad said the talks are on among the alliance partners. “There is a meeting of the alliance. Talks are on,” he told reporters. However, his son Tejashwi Yadav said, “We have come here as the court has called us.” He did not elaborate further.

The RJD chief and his family members are likely to appear in a court here in a case related to the land-for-jobs scam on Monday.

The Congress is likely to get a lesser number of seats than the last time due to its dismal performance in the 2020 assembly polls, when it won 19 out of 70 seats it contested while the RJD contested 144 seats and bagged 75 in the 243-member Assembly.