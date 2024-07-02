Oppn MPs stage protest, accuse NDA govt of ‘misusing’ probe agencies

NEW DELHI: Several INDIA bloc MPs staged a protest in Parliament premises on Monday against the alleged misuse of probe agencies like Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by the government to “target” Opposition leaders.



Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and several leaders of the INDIA bloc, including those from the Trinamool Congress and Aam Aadmi Party, participated in the protest on the steps leading to the Makar Dwar in Parliament.

The Opposition leaders carried placards saying “stop misusing agencies to silence Opposition” and “BJP mein jao, bhrashtachar ka licence pao (Join the BJP and get a licence for corruption)”.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha held a poster that showed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal standing behind bars.

Opposition MPs raised slogans demanding release of three arrested ministers in West Bengal, and stopping “misuse” of the Enforcement Directorate against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, and against former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

“The whole INDIA bloc is united against the misuse of central agencies against Opposition leaders,” Congress leader Rajeev Shukla said.

The Opposition leaders also demanded the release of jailed AAP leaders. With the Opposition slamming the government over what they describe as NDA’s “bulldozer justice’’, the second week of the first session of both the Houses of Parliament is likely to witness fiery moments during debates.