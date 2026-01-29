Oppn leaders back Mamata’s demand for SC-monitored probe into Ajit Pawar’s death

New Delhi/ Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday called for a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the plane crash that killed Nationalist Congress Party leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, arguing that only the apex court’s supervision would ensure a credible probe. Her demand triggered sharp political reactions across parties, with several opposition leaders backing her call.



Speaking to reporters in Kolkata before leaving for Singur in Hooghly district, Banerjee said existing investigative mechanisms could not be trusted. “We trust only the Supreme Court. All other agencies have been completely compromised,” she said, adding that the truth behind the incident would emerge only under the court’s monitoring. She also postponed a scheduled visit to Delhi following the crash.

Banerjee said she was shocked by the news of Pawar’s death and raised concerns about the safety of political leaders. “There is no safety or security in this country, even for political leaders. Even those who are part of the ruling establishment today do not seem to be safe,” she said.

In a post on X earlier in the day, Banerjee said she was “deeply shocked and stunned” by the sudden demise of Pawar and his co passengers in what she described as a disastrous plane crash at Baramati, and offered condolences to his family, including his uncle Sharad Pawar.

Ajit Pawar, 66, and four others were killed when a business jet crash landed at Baramati airport in Pune district on Wednesday morning. Officials said the Learjet 46, operated by Delhi based VSR Ventures, was flying from Mumbai to Baramati when it overshot the runway during landing and burst into flames.

Veteran leader Sharad Pawar, in his first reaction after his nephew Ajit Pawar and four others were killed in the plane crash, said, “A stand was floated from Kolkata that there is some politics involved in this incident. But there is nothing like this.”

“There is no politics in it. It was an accident. I request not to bring politics into it,” he added.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, however, supported the demand for an investigation. “This was a small plane. Why did this happen? It should be probed. We also demand a probe,” he said, adding that Pawar’s untimely death had caused grief across the political spectrum.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Shiv Sena UBT MP Anil Desai also called for an impartial and thorough inquiry, citing past incidents involving aircraft crashes. The BJP hit back strongly, with its leaders accusing the Opposition of playing “petty” and “dirty” politics at a time when Pawar’s family was mourning the loss.