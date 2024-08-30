Oppn, JD(U) members demand discussion on ‘caste census’ in Parliament Committee

NEW DELHI: In its third innings after assuming power at the Centre where it finds itself dependent upon key allies, the BJP-led NDA government is now facing the heat from its ally JD(U) which on Thursday joined the Opposition chorus in demanding that “caste census” be taken up as a subject for discussion in the Parliament’s Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes.



The issue was raised by DMK member T R Baalu at the first meeting of the committee, chaired by BJP member Ganesh Singh. According to sources, Congress member Manickam Tagore wanted the committee to list “caste census” as the first subject for deliberations and found support from Trinamool Congress (TMC) member Kalyan Banerjee. The sources said that JD (U) member Girdhari Yadav wanted the “caste census” issue to be listed for deliberation by the committee.

Banerjee also wanted the committee to write to the Union Home Ministry on the issue of conducting a “caste census”.

A BJP member said that reservations should also cover recruitment done on contract and temporary basis, and ad-hoc appointments.

JD(U), a constituent of the ruling NDA dispensation, has been vocal on conducting a nationwide “caste census”. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had ordered a caste-based survey and its findings were made public last year. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been reiterating his demand for a caste census.