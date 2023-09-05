Oppn INDIA bloc to face first electoral test in Tuesday bypolls

Lucknow/ Agartala: Polling will be held on Tuesday for by-election to seven Assembly seats in six states, the first electoral test of the INDIA opposition bloc against the BJP.While the opposition alliance is putting up a united front in Ghosi constituency in Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand’s Dumri, Dhanpur and Boxanagar in Tripura and Uttarakhand’s Bageshwar, its constituents are contesting against each other in Dhupguri in West Bengal and Puthuppally in Kerala.Counting of votes will be held on September 8.