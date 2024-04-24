Oppn focuses on economy, unemployment as voters weigh diverse candidate offerings in Aligarh

As Aligarh gears up for polling this Friday, high GST rates, MSP, inflation and unemployment are some of the issues of concern for the voters with Opposition raking them up while the BJP claims development work of the past 10 years in this western Uttar Pradesh constituency will see its candidate through.

The contest is a three-way one with incumbent Satish Gautam from the BJP facing competition from Bijendra Singh of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bunty Upadhyay of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Over 18 lakh voters are eligible to participate in the electoral process this Friday in Aligarh which has a Muslim population of over 40 per cent and houses the historic Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

Inflation and unemployment, coupled with discontent over high GST rates, have become focal points for the opposition parties.

Rashid Khan, a local eatery owner near AMU, expressed widespread dissatisfaction among traders regarding the impact of high GST rates on their businesses.

He highlighted that many traders have ceased issuing bills.

In rural areas of Aligarh, where agriculture is a primary occupation, farmers are voicing concerns about obtaining MSP for their produce, addressing the stray cattle problem, and managing the rising costs of fertilizers and urea.

Satish Kumar, a farmer from Jalali, emphasized the need for the government to prioritize farmer issues over religious rhetoric.

"We all want Hindutva but that does not mean there is no talk of farmer rights and benefits, the government must strike a balance between religion and development," he said.

Youth unemployment is a significant issue, especially among the Muslim community.

Nusrat Jahan, a teacher at Aligarh Modern School, highlighted that many students are struggling to find employment despite their qualifications, leading some to seek opportunities abroad.

"Number of students work hard for a particular degree but they are not getting any job so a number of students are moving to other countries because they are getting a lot of facilities there," she said.

PTI reached out to the candidates to understand their plan to tackle these issues.

Gautam emphasized his track record of development in Aligarh, citing the establishment of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University and various infrastructure projects like the Defence Corridor and Transport Nagar.

He pledged to focus on increasing quotas for SC/ST/OBC and backward class in AMU if re-elected.

"A university funded by the central government should not be exclusive to any one community, I will ensure 50 per cent reservation for SC/ST, OBC, and BC students in university (Aligarh Muslim University)," he said.

SP's Singh criticized the BJP, accusing it of neglecting basic infrastructure like roads and failing to deliver on promises.

He emphasized the need for change and highlighted his commitment to addressing local issues, if elected.

Singh said he would be pushing for fulfilling the long demand of MSP of farmers.

"They want change because they are tired of empty promises, there are no policies or principles. They are looting in the name of GST. In 2008, the railway line was extended; the BJP should not take credit for it like the current MP is doing because the roads are incomplete and damaged," he said.

"What schemes have they introduced to bring about change? The BJP claims to be smart, focusing on the city but neglecting the roads, which are in poor condition. After a little rain, all the roads are flooded; they couldn't solve the problem of drinking water. They just talk. India thrives on Hindu-Muslim unity, and anyone who tries to divide India is India's biggest enemy," Singh said.

Caste considerations are also influencing the electoral dynamics in Aligarh, with Gautam and Upadhyay both appealing to Brahmin voters.

This split could potentially benefit Singh, who is focusing on garnering support from the Jat community, Prof Mohammad Aftab Alam from the Political Science Department at AMU said.

As Aligarh prepares to vote, the electorate is grappling with a range of economic and social issues, from GST concerns to unemployment and agricultural challenges.

A total of 24 candidates are in fray for the upcoming elections in Aligarh constituency which consist of assembly segments like Baroli, Atroli, Kol, and Aligarh city.