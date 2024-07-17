Oppn demands accountability from Centre, calls for strong action

NEW DELHI: The Opposition on Tuesday criticised the Centre after four army personnel, including a captain, were killed in a gunfight with heavily armed terrorists in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir.



Opposition parties expressed concern over the increased targeting of the Jammu region by terrorists.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi blamed the BJP’s policies for the ongoing attacks. He paid tributes to the martyrs and expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved families.

“These continuous terrorist attacks are reflecting the deteriorated condition of Jammu and Kashmir. Our soldiers and their families are bearing the brunt of BJP’s wrong policies,” he said in a post in Hindi on X.

“It is the demand of every patriotic Indian that the government should take full responsibility for the repeated security lapses and take strict action against the culprits of the country and the soldiers,” he said.

“In this hour of grief, the entire country stands united against terrorism,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge criticised the BJP-led NDA government, calling for a recalibration of the security strategy in Jammu and Kashmir. “Modi Govt is acting as if everything is ‘business as usual’ and nothing has changed. Increasingly, the Jammu region is bearing the brunt of these attacks,” Kharge warned.

Delhi Cabinet minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed that the BJP-led central government’s Kashmir policy had “completely failed.”

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti demanded accountability for the “loss of 50 soldiers in the past 32 months” in terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, questioning the government’s narrative of ending militancy in the valley.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi described the terror attack in Doda as worrying and dangerous, noting its location deep inside the LoC. He criticised the government’s inability to control terrorism, calling the incident a significant failure.

Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condemned the terror attack and vowed that the deaths of the soldiers would be avenged. “I am deeply anguished to learn about the cowardly attack on our Army soldiers and JKP personnel in Doda district. We will avenge the death of our soldiers and thwart the evil designs of terrorists and their associates,” he posted on X. Sinha called for unity in the fight against terrorism and urged the public to provide accurate information to intensify anti-terror operations. With agency inputs