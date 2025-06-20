Operation Sindoor proof that New India will no longer be victim of terrorism: Rajnath Singh

Udhampur: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that Operation Sindoor is proof that New India is assertive, resolute and will no longer be a victim of terrorism.

Singh, who arrived here on a two-day visit on Friday, will attend International Yoga Day events on Saturday, and interact with the armed forces personnel at the Udhampur Cantonment.

“Operation Sindoor is proof that New India is assertive, resolute and will no longer be a victim of terrorism. It will respond with strength and strategy,” Singh said while interacting with soldiers at the Northern Command headquarters here.

“India will no longer tolerate terrorism and give a befitting reply if its unity and integrity is harmed. Operation Sindoor is not over yet. This is just a pause. I want to tell this to my neighbouring country,” he added.

India’s change in policy towards terrorism is a result of unmatched valour and dedication of the country’s soldiers, said the defence minister, who was accompanied by Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, GOC-in-Chief, Northern Command, Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, and senior Army officers.

Singh also commended the precision, coordination and courage of the armed forces and intelligence agencies in destroying terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), asserting that India’s change in policy towards terrorism is a result of their unmatched valour and dedication.

Singh described Operation Sindoor as not just a military action but a warning to the terrorists across the border and those who support them.

He defined the life of a soldier as one filled with courage and sacrifice, saying the nation will forever remain indebted to the services rendered by the armed forces in their duty for the motherland.

At a 'Barakhana' – a collective feast organised by the armed forces – held on the eve of International Yoga Day, the defence minister urged the force personnel to keep focusing on physical and mental well-being, underlining the importance of strength and wellness in a soldier's life.

“If you are strong, our borders will be strong. When the borders are strong, India will be strong,” Singh said.

A cultural programme was also organised as part of the event.