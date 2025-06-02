Operation Sindoor: Oppn push for special session of Parl; govt says ‘nothing to hide’

Jodhpur: As demands intensified for a special session of Parliament in the wake of Operation Sindoor and the recent comments by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Anil Chauhan, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on Sunday that the government is prepared to face questions and that the opposition will have adequate opportunities during the upcoming Monsoon Session.

Responding to calls led by the Congress for an immediate session, Shekhawat, the Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, stated, “There are established parliamentary mechanisms to raise any issue in both Houses. The Monsoon Session is expected in 20–25 days. All parties will have the platform to raise their concerns.”

The Congress has urged that Parliament be convened at the earliest to deliberate on India’s military strategy, foreign policy posture, and the implications of recent defence developments. The party said Gen Chauhan’s comments warranted immediate discussion and government clarification.

Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh questioned why the prime minister or the defence minister had not briefed opposition leaders prior to Gen Chauhan’s remarks in Singapore. “The CDS made significant statements on Operation Sindoor abroad. Ideally, the prime minister should have first briefed political leaders here,” he said.

In an interview to Bloomberg TV, Gen Chauhan disclosed that India recalibrated its tactics and launched strikes deep into Pakistani territory after losing aircraft in the recent four-day conflict. He described Pakistan’s claims of downing six Indian jets as “absolutely incorrect” but did not provide exact figures for India’s losses.

“The CDS’s statements bolster the need for Parliament to convene immediately to deliberate on strategic and defence-related matters,” Ramesh added. He also referred to the precedent set after the Kargil war, when then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee constituted the Kargil Review Committee. “Will a similar independent review be undertaken now?” he asked.

Shekhawat, in his remarks, suggested that opposition parties needed to clarify their intent. “The prime minister has spoken from three different locations over the last three days on national issues, including Operation Sindoor. If the opposition genuinely wants answers, they should consider what has already been shared,” he said.

While defending the government’s response, Shekhawat described the arrest of the personal secretary to former Congress minister Saleh Mohammad in an espionage case as “unfortunate,” and called for a thorough probe. “Whether it’s a former minister or anyone else, when national security is involved, there must be a complete and unbiased investigation,” he said.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday accused the government of misrepresenting the facts of the India-Pakistan conflict. He repeated the demand for an expert committee to assess India’s defence readiness in light of the recent events. Pawan Khera, Congress media department head, raised additional questions regarding the ceasefire that followed the clashes. “Why was the ceasefire agreed upon? Where are the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack? These are matters of national interest and must be discussed in Parliament, not left to statements by the military,” he said. Despite the mounting pressure, Shekhawat reiterated that all questions could be addressed during the Monsoon Session. “There is no secrecy. The prime minister has addressed the very issues the opposition now demands answers on,” he said.