Operation Sindoor: India targets terror at its source

NEW DELHI: In a swift, measured and coordinated blitz, India launched its most extensive cross-border strikes in recent times, targeting nine terror facilities in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) early on Wednesday. The operation, named Operation Sindoor, was conducted in retaliation to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 civilians, most of them tourists.

The offensive was executed jointly by the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force. Between 1:05 am and 1:30 am, a total of 24 precision-guided missiles were launched, destroying key infrastructure associated with terror groups. Indian intelligence reports suggest that around 70 terrorists were killed in the targeted strikes.

During a press briefing in New Delhi, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, accompanied by Colonel Sophia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, confirmed that the strikes were limited in scope and carefully calibrated. Misri stated that the operation was a direct response to the April 22 incident and aimed at dismantling infrastructure used to plan and launch cross-border terrorist attacks.

Misri highlighted that the decision to act came after it became apparent that no steps had been taken by Pakistan to dismantle the terror infrastructure operating from its soil. According to him, the response was in line with the United Nations Security Council’s call to hold perpetrators and sponsors of terrorism accountable.

The targeted areas included Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Bahawalpur, Rawalakot, Chakswari, Bhimber, Neelum Valley, Jhelum, and Chakwal—locations previously identified by Indian intelligence as hubs for terror activity. These sites were associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), organisations that have carried out numerous attacks in India over the past two decades.

Colonel Qureshi explained that the operation marked a significant tactical shift, focusing on preemptive and strategic elimination of terror camps. She detailed how, over three decades, Pakistan has facilitated the growth of such facilities, including recruitment and training centres. Wing Commander Vyomika Singh elaborated on the weapons and tactics employed. Using precision-guided munitions and drones, Indian forces specifically targeted structures used for training, indoctrination, and planning. Singh noted that civilian zones were deliberately avoided to minimise the risk of collateral damage. Among the destroyed sites were camps with ties to recent and past terror incidents. Sawai Nala camp in Muzaffarabad, LeT’s territory, had been key to grooming terrorists who perpetrated the 2024 attacks at Sonmarg and Gulmarg, in addition to last month’s Pahalgam massacre. Yet another serious blow was inflicted on the Syedna Belal group, also located in Muzaffarabad, which was a JeM hub and had been used for weapon and survival training. The Gulpur camp at Kotli, another familiar name on terror intelligence reports, had previously been associated with the 2023 Poonch ambush and the 2024 Hindu pilgrims’ bus attack.

In perhaps the most symbolic attack of the operation, Indian troops targeted the Markaz Taiba compound in Muridke—LeT headquarters and the same facility where 26/11 operatives Ajmal Kasab and David Headley had been trained. The operation also razed the Markaz Subhan camp at Bahawalpur, the ideological and logistics hub of JeM under Masood Azhar. This website has been a source of trouble for India for a long time, famous for indoctrinating and sending suicide bombers to Kashmir.

Within Pakistan, Sialkot’s Sarjal and Mehmoona Joya camps were also hit, both notorious for harbouring terrorists who had killed J&K Police officials and made attempts at reviving militancy in Kathua. Abbas camp in Kotli and Barnala camp in Bhimber were struck for suicide bomber training and IED manufacturing, respectively. Satellite photos and live monitoring have confirmed the destruction of the targeted facilities. Although the strikes have not been officially confirmed by Pakistan, Indian intelligence reports state zero civilian deaths, supporting the precision of the operation. According to Indian officials, the operation was not directed at Pakistan’s military installations but was solely aimed at disrupting terror groups operating from within its territory. Colonel Qureshi reiterated that the mission had a clear focus—eliminating facilities that provide support to terrorist activities targeting India.

The Indian Defence Ministry issued a statement shortly after the operation concluded, noting that the armed forces had conducted “focused, measured and non-escalatory” strikes and refrained from targeting Pakistani military sites. The ministry underscored the deliberate restraint exercised during the planning and execution stages of the mission.

Foreign Secretary Misri further stated that India’s objective was to “deter and pre-empt” future attacks. He described the Pahalgam incident as particularly brutal, mentioning that many victims were shot at close range in front of their families. He compared the scale of civilian casualties to the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. In response to the strikes, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif accused India of violating sovereignty and referred to the operation as an “act of war”. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif struck a different note, indicating Islamabad’s willingness to reduce tensions if India opted for de-escalation.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry described the strikes as “unprovoked” and claimed they breached its territorial integrity. The Pakistan Army said that at least 26 people had died and 46 were injured. JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar acknowledged that the missile strike on Bahawalpur killed 10 members of his family and four close associates.

Indian sources reported no civilian casualties, asserting that the accuracy of the strikes was made possible by careful selection of warheads and real-time monitoring. According to Wing Commander Singh, each missile hit a specific building within the compound, demonstrating the precision of Indian military capability. Following the operation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was briefed on its execution and outcome. He held a meeting with the Union Cabinet, where he lauded the armed forces for the mission’s success.

The strikes also triggered a round of diplomatic outreach. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval spoke with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, along with counterparts in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, to brief them on the developments and rationale behind the operation. Addressing the media, Wing Commander Singh said the armed forces are fully prepared to handle any retaliatory actions. She indicated that India remains alert along the border, and air defence units have been put on high alert. The press briefing began with a video presentation featuring clips from past terror attacks—including the 2001 Parliament attack, the 2008 Mumbai strikes, and the 2019 Pulwama bombing—highlighting the long-standing threat posed by terror networks based in Pakistan. Operation Sindoor, named after the red vermillion that signifies marital commitment in Hindu culture, was so called in reference to the Pahalgam victims. In several cases, husbands were killed in front of their wives, including an Indian Navy officer.

As international responses begin to come in, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar stated that the world must adopt a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Army confirmed that Indian missiles had struck areas in Kotli and Muzaffarabad in PoK, and Bahawalpur in Punjab. Military experts view the operation as a significant development in India’s counter-terror posture. By undertaking direct, preemptive action against camps located deep within hostile territory, India has conveyed that future terror incidents will invoke a resolute military response.