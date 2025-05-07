Operation Sindoor: Control rooms set up across Kashmir's 10 districts to monitor situation

Srinagar: Authorities in Srinagar have set-up central controls rooms across Kashmir to monitor developments in the wake of missile strikes by India on nine terror infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

"In view of the prevailing situation, a Joint Control Room is established at the District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC), Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar under the overall supervision of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Srinagar," the local district magistrate said in an order.

Similar control rom have been set up across 10 districts of Kashmir.

The DM said the control room will operate round-the-clock and will serve as a centralised hub to facilitate interdepartmental coordination, monitor ongoing developments and ensure timely dissemination of information.

"It shall also act as a grievance redressal platform for the general public, enabling efficient resolution of issues arising in real time," the order said.

The room can be contacted to address public concerns, coordinate emergency services, and provide requisite support and assistance, it added.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir government has asked all administrative secretaries and heads of departments not to sanction employees any leave except under exceptional circumstances.