'Operation Sindoor achieved all objectives', says Rajnath Singh

New Delhi/Bhuj: The Indian military successfully achieved all the objectives of Operation Sindoor but its fight against cross-border terrorism will continue, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday. Singh said Pakistan made an unsuccessful attempt to penetrate India's defence system during Operation Sindoor but the Indian military "exposed" the Pakistani air defence apparatus and sent a message to the world that it can inflict heavy losses on the adversary. The defence minister was addressing a group of soldiers at a military base in Gujarat's Bhuj ahead of performing a 'shastra puja' (worship of weapons) on the occasion of Dussehra. "During Operation Sindoor, Pakistan made an unsuccessful attempt to penetrate India's defence system from Leh to Sir Creek," he said. "However, in its retaliatory action, Indian forces completely exposed the Pakistani air defence system and sent a message to the world that Indian forces can inflict heavy losses on Pakistan whenever and wherever they wish," he said. Singh said India displayed restraint because its military action was against terrorism. "Escalating it and starting a war was not the objective of Operation Sindoor. I am happy that Indian forces have successfully achieved all the military objectives of Operation Sindoor. But our fight against terrorism continues," he said.