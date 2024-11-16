Operation ‘Sagar Manthan-4’: 700 kg drugs seized, 8 Iranians caught

NEW DELHI: An unregistered vessel carrying about 700 kg of methamphetamine was seized today in Indian territorial waters while a combined operation involving the Narcotics Control Bureau, Indian Navy, and Gujarat Police ATS described as ‘Sagar Manthan-4’ was on. Eight foreign nationals who claimed to be Iranian were detained at the time of seizure.

Deputy Director General (DDG) NCB Gyaneshwar Singh said that acting on good intelligence, the agencies detected an AIS-less suspicious vessel entering Indian waters with drugs. Using maritime patrol resources, the Indian Navy managed to intercept the ship on Thursday. The operation adds another notch to the ongoing campaign against maritime drug trafficking.

“There is a need to mention the success of the operation in light of excellent inter-agency coordination between NCB, Indian Navy, Coast Guard, and Gujarat ATS. An investigation is on to trace backward and forward linkages of this syndicate, with international drug law enforcement agencies on board”, Singh quoted.

NCB launched Operation ‘Sagar-Manthan’ at the beginning of this year, which brought specialised teams into action against maritime trafficking of narcotics, posing a threat to India’s national security.

From the time it was launched, the operation has seen the seizure of narcotic and psychotropic substances weighing more than 3,400 kg, along with the arrest of 25 foreign nationals, including 11 Iranians and 14 Pakistanis, Singh mentioned.

This recent seizure strikes a checkmark on the ultimate aim of becoming Nasha Mukt Bharat, or Drug-Free India, by 2047, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Towards intensifying efforts at preventing and curbing drug trafficking in the country, the Union Government has sanctioned 111 new posts for the NCB, including five positions at the SP level alongside 425 posts created over the past two years, the official added.