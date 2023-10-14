Operation Ajay: Second flight from Israel carrying 235 Indians lands

The second flight carrying 235 Indians from Israel landed at Delhi airport on Saturday morning.

The government has launched Operation Ajay to facilitate the return of those who wish to come back home from Israel, amid fresh tensions due to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Saturday said the second flight carrying 235 citizens arrived in the national capital.

He also shared pictures of the passengers on social media platform X.

The chartered flight AI 140 had 235 Indians and out of them, 33 people were from Kerala, according to the Kerala government.

The first flight from Tel Aviv, also operated by Air India, carrying more than 200 people landed at Delhi on Friday morning.

Minister of State for External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh received the Indians who came from Israel at the airport.

"Received the second batch of Indians from Israel. Heartening to note that they are very appreciative of GoI's swift response #OperationAjay and @MEAIndia for smooth coordination," he said in a post on X.