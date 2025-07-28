Op Sindoor proved there is no safe haven for terrorists, enemies of India: PM Modi

Gangaikonda Cholapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a cultural gathering at Gangaikonda Cholapuram on Sunday, said the recently conducted cross-border Operation Sindoor demonstrated India’s resolve to defend its sovereignty. Speaking at an event commemorating the birth anniversary of Tamil emperor Rajendra Chola-I, the Prime Minister remarked that the military action had instilled a renewed sense of assurance in the nation.

“The world saw how India responds if someone attacks its security and sovereignty,” Modi said, referring to the May 7 strikes conducted in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. “Operation Sindoor proved that for enemies of India, for terrorists, there is no safe haven,” he told the assembled crowd.

The Prime Minister arrived in Tamil Nadu on Saturday night and was received with enthusiasm. A 3-kilometre roadshow in Ariyalur saw BJP and AIADMK supporters lining the streets, waving flags and showering flowers. Modi waved to onlookers while standing on the running board of his vehicle.

Sunday’s event marked multiple milestones — the 1,000th year of Rajendra Chola’s maritime campaign to Southeast Asia and the construction of the Gangaikonda Cholapuram temple. Modi honoured the occasion by releasing a commemorative coin and a booklet on Thirumurai hymns. He also launched the Tamil Gita album, an initiative supported by the Chinmaya Mission. “These efforts give new energy to the nation’s commitment to safeguarding its cultural heritage,” he noted.

Describing the Chola kings as national icons, Modi said: “The names of Raja Raja Chola and Rajendra Chola-I are not just names from history books; they are symbols of India’s identity and pride.” He announced the installation of grand statues of the Chola emperors in Tamil Nadu, which he described as “modern pillars of our historic awakening.”

The Prime Minister further connected the legacy of the Cholas to India’s democratic traditions. “People talk about the Magna Carta when referring to democracy. But the Kudavolai system under the Cholas existed centuries earlier,” he said, referring to the early system of ballot-based elections practised in ancient Tamil regions.

Cultural unity formed another central theme in Modi’s speech. “The Chola emperors had woven India into a thread of cultural unity. Today, our government is working with the same vision,” he said, highlighting initiatives such as the Kashi Tamil Sangamam and the Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam aimed at strengthening civilisational ties.

The Prime Minister also offered prayers at the temple built by Rajendra Chola-I, a monument now maintained by the Archaeological Survey of India. Accompanied by Vedic and Saivite chanting, the temple visit included a recital of hymns by Odhuvamurthys and a devotional music concert by maestro Ilaiyaraaja. “The spiritual atmosphere here touches the soul,” he said, visibly moved.

Invoking the humility of Rajendra Chola, Modi pointed out that the emperor had deliberately kept the gopuram of his temple lower than that of his father’s Brihadeeswarar Temple in Thanjavur. “This act reflects a humility that is very much needed today. A strong India, confident yet grounded in values, is the path we are walking,” he said.

Concluding his address, Modi paid tribute to former President APJ Abdul Kalam on his death anniversary. “To build a developed India, we need millions of minds like Kalam’s and spirits like the Chola kings,” he said.

The cultural festival, which began on July 23, was organised by the Union Ministry of Culture in association with the ASI. It celebrated not just the historical significance of the Chola dynasty but also the continued vibrancy of Tamil spiritual and cultural traditions.

The Prime Minister departed for Delhi on July 27, concluding his two-day visit to Tamil Nadu after a night halt in Tiruchirappalli.