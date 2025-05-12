India will not tolerate any "nuclear blackmail": PM Modi

New Delhi: Asserting that India will not tolerate any "nuclear blackmail", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that operations against Pakistan have only been kept in abeyance and the future will depend on their behaviour.

In his first address to the nation after Operation Sindoor, Modi said while Pakistan pleaded with India to stop the military offensive, New Delhi considered it only after they promised to stop their misadventure.

The Prime Minister termed the Pahalgam attack as the most "barbaric face of terrorism" saying it was personal pain for him but the enemy has now realised the consequences of removing "sindoor" from the forehead of our women.

Addressing the nation, Modi said Operation Sindoor was not just a name but through it the whole world saw India's resolve turn into action and more than 100 dreaded terrorists were slaughtered in the Indian attack.

"India will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail. We have only kept in abeyance our operations against Pakistan, future will depend on their behaviour. Operation Sindoor is now India's new policy against terrorism, a new line has been drawn," he said.