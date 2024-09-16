‘Op Sadbhav’: India sends aid to Myanmar, Laos and Vietnam

New Delhi: In a swift humanitarian response, India has initiated ‘Operation Sadbhav’ to provide urgent relief supplies to Myanmar, Laos, and Vietnam, countries severely impacted by Typhoon Yagi. The operation, launched on Sunday, aims to assist these nations in coping with the devastating aftermath of what is being called Asia’s most powerful storm this year.



Typhoon Yagi, originating from the South China Sea, made landfall over a week ago, causing massive flooding across various parts of the three countries. The storm’s fury has reportedly claimed over 170 lives in Vietnam and approximately 40 in Myanmar, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced the relief efforts on social media platform ‘X’, detailing the aid being dispatched. The Indian Navy’s INS Satpura has been deployed to Myanmar, carrying 10 tonnes of aid including dry rations, clothing, and medicines. Simultaneously, an Indian Air Force C-130J military transport aircraft is en route to Vietnam with 35 tonnes of relief materials and to Laos with 10 tonnes of supplies.

The aid to Vietnam comprises water purification items, water containers, blankets, kitchen utensils, and solar lanterns. Laos will receive generators, water purification items, hygiene supplies, mosquito nets, blankets, and sleeping bags. This diverse range of supplies underscores India’s commitment to addressing the immediate needs of the affected populations.

The Indian Navy has demonstrated remarkable efficiency in its response, with the Eastern Naval Command coordinating with the Eastern Fleet and other supporting units to complete the overnight loading of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) pallets onto a warship in Visakhapatnam, bound for Yangon.

Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal highlighted the rapid mobilisation despite short notice, showcasing the Navy’s readiness to respond swiftly to humanitarian crises in the region. This operation not only provides crucial aid to India’s neighbours in their time of need but also reinforces India’s role as a responsible regional power committed to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

Operation Sadbhav exemplifies India’s foreign policy of “Neighborhood First” and its commitment to providing timely assistance to countries affected by natural disasters. The operation is likely to strengthen diplomatic ties and foster goodwill among the nations involved.