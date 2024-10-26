‘Only 5 extradition requests for terrorists resolved by Canada’

New Delhi: Canada has made little progress in addressing India’s extradition requests for Khalistani terrorists, with only five out of 26 requests resolved, according to Sanjay Verma, India’s High Commissioner to Canada. In an interview with PTI, Verma described the situation as a result of “inaction,” emphasising that the remaining 21 cases have been pending for years, some even decades.

The five individuals currently undergoing extradition processes cannot be named due to confidentiality, Verma stated. His remarks come days after India’s diplomatic tensions with Canada escalated, leading to the recall of six Indian diplomats, including Verma, following their identification as “persons of interest” in the investigation into the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Khalistani terrorist and Canadian citizen, in June 2023.

The ongoing diplomatic rift is rooted in allegations that Canada has not done enough to curb the activities of Khalistani extremists, who

Are viewed as a threat to India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Verma noted that while judicial systems differ between the two countries, the lack of action over the past several years can only be characterised as inaction.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs highlighted that the 26 extradition requests involve individuals charged with terrorism and related crimes. Among the names put forth for provisional arrest are Gurjeet Singh, Gurjinder Singh, and Lakhbir Singh Landa, among others.

During the interview, Verma reiterated the importance of understanding and respecting each other’s core concerns to improve bilateral relations. He stressed that Khalistani extremists, though of Indian origin, are

Canadian citizens, asserting that foreign nationals should not interfere in India’s internal matters.

The Khalistani movement, which seeks an independent state for Sikhs in Punjab, has lost traction in India but persists among certain factions in the Canadian Sikh community, rooted in historical migration patterns and past grievances.



