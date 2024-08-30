Online passport portal shut till September 2

New Delhi: The government announced on Thursday that the Passport Seva portal will be temporarily unavailable for the next five days due to a scheduled maintenance exercise. Starting from 8:00 pm on August 29, 2024, until 6:00 am on September 2, 2024, the portal will be down, disrupting all related services including the application process and appointment bookings.



During this period, no new appointments will be scheduled, and any existing appointments, particularly those booked for August 30, 2024, will be rescheduled. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) assured applicants that they would be notified of their new appointment dates and times as soon as possible.

The temporary shutdown will also affect various authorities such as the Regional Passport Offices, the Bureau of Immigration, the India Security Press, the Department of Posts, and the Police, as they will be unable to access the system during the maintenance window. A senior official from the MEA emphasised that the maintenance activity is a routine procedure, planned well in advance to minimise public inconvenience.