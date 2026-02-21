One year, exceptional: Rekha govt unveils governance report card

New Delhi: Marking one year in office, the Delhi government led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday presented an expansive sector-wise report card, asserting that the Capital has moved “from stagnation to progress” and “from announcements to action” in the last 365 days.



Releasing a booklet titled ‘Pehla Kadam Badlav Ka, Ek Saal Vikas Ka’ at the Delhi Secretariat and inaugurating the reconstructed Media Centre, Gupta said, “Today’s report card reflects the facts of our one year of hard work and change. This government is not a government of promises, but of results.” She added, “We tried to take Delhi from excuses to solutions, from advertisements to development… We do not engage in poster politics or tweet politics.”

Health

In its first Cabinet meeting, the government implemented Ayushman Bharat, offering up to Rs 10 lakh health cover with a Rs 5 lakh top-up. Around 7 lakh people have registered and over 30,000 have availed benefits. A total of 370 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are now functional, with a target of 1,100 by year-end; 51 were inaugurated at Fatehpur Beri on Friday.

Hospital infrastructure was expanded with new blocks at Guru Gobind Singh, Sanjay Gandhi Memorial, Acharya Shree Bhikshu, Bhagwan Mahavir and Dada Dev hospitals. G.B. Pant Hospital received CT scanners, a Neuro ICU, integrated OTs and a Neuro Cath Lab. The government added 150 dialysis machines, 53 ambulances, six mobile dental vans, a Medical Genetics Ward and an NAT Lab at LNJP. Around 4,000 healthcare posts were sanctioned. The Health Information Management System (HIMS), ABHA ID integration and online OPD bookings were rolled out. Pending COVID compensation and riot-related cases were cleared.

Education

The government notified the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Act, 2025. “We showed how to stop education from becoming a business,” Gupta said. Over 7,000 smart classrooms are underway, and 75 CM Shri Schools are being upgraded with digital libraries and labs. New curricula, Neev, Science of Living and Rashtraneeti, have been introduced. Rs 44 crore in pending scholarships were disbursed. An Education City in Narela (Rs 1,360 crore) and a Sports University in Ghevra are in progress.

Water and Sewerage

Thirteen km of transmission pipelines were replaced and 172 km of water pipelines laid; projects covering 833 km are underway. In sewerage, 180 km were laid and 110 km replaced. Chandrawal WTP is being expedited, while new plants are planned in Chhatarpur, Iradat Nagar and Najafgarh. Under the Water Amnesty Scheme, 3.52 lakh consumers settled dues, generating Rs.484 crore while waiving Rs 1,400 crore in penalties.

Pollution and Yamuna

A 25-point action plan deployed 200+ mechanised sweepers and 140+ anti-smog guns. Older vehicles face restrictions during GRAP Stage-4. The government upgraded 28 of 37 STPs and increased treatment capacity from 700 to 814 MGD, targeting 1,500 MGD. It floated tenders for 35 decentralised STPs (Rs 2,400 crore) and planned 12 more (Rs.7,200 crore). Around 2.2 million metric tonnes of silt were removed, and 48,000 kg defoamer used during winter froth episodes. Biomining capacity rose to 30,000–35,000 TPD; a 3,000 TPD waste-to-energy plant is coming up in Narela-Bawana.

Transport and Infrastructure

About 3,000 buses were added, with 3,330 more e-buses proposed. Of 1,400 km PWD roads, 550 km were approved for recarpeting; 150 km completed. The Nand Nagri flyover is complete; Barapullah is expected by June. A Rs.56,000 crore Drainage Master Plan targets 72 waterlogging points. Forty foot over bridges are planned.

Welfare and Governance

Rs 700 crore was earmarked for JJ cluster development; 13,000 flats in Savda Ghevra, Bhalswa, Dwarka and Sultanpuri are being readied. Minimum wage stands at Rs 22,411. Seventy-one Atal Canteens serve meals at Rs.5 to 71,000 people daily. The Ladli Scheme transferred Rs.90 crore to 30,000 beneficiaries. The CM Public Grievance Portal and E-Vidhan Sabha were launched.

Taking a swipe at predecessors, Gupta said, “Previous governments entangled Delhi in advertisements; we have shown the path of solutions,” asserting that Delhi is now “the capital of accountability.”