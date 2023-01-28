One of three pilots killed: Two IAF fighter planes crash in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district

One of three pilots killed in the recent crash of two Indian Air Force aircraft

Two fighter planes of the Indian Air Force (IAF) – Sukhoi-30 and Mirage-2000 – crashed in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, police officials said.

Morena Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Bagri confirmed the crash.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Adarsh Katiyar told PTI that the cause of the crash is not clear yet.

“It is not clear whether the planes collided against each other or not,” he said.

Two pilots ejected safely, he said.

Sources said that the two IAF fighter jets had taken off from the Gwalior airport before they met with the accident.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in a tweet, “The news of the crash of Sukhoi-30 and Mirage-2000 aircraft of the Air Force near Kolaras in Morena is very sad. I have instructed the local administration to cooperate with the Air Force in quick rescue and relief work. I pray to God that the pilots of the planes are safe.”