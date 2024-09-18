One nation, one election approved by cabinet; opposition claims plan not practical

New Delhi: In a significant move, the Union Cabinet has greenlit the 'one nation, one election' initiative, a plan aimed at synchronizing elections for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, urban bodies, and panchayats within a 100-day window. This decision follows the recommendations of a panel headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind. The panel’s report underscores the transformative potential of simultaneous elections, suggesting that it would streamline governance and optimize the use of available resources. Backed by 32 political parties and several respected judicial figures, including former Chief Justices of the Supreme Court and High Court judges, the proposal has gained considerable support.

One of the main advantages, according to the report, is that unified elections would make the process easier for voters. Additionally, the panel believes this approach could spur faster economic growth and promote stability, with businesses operating more confidently without concern over potential policy changes during frequent election cycles. Despite this, opposition remains, with 15 political parties, including Congress, expressing reservations about the plan. The report, submitted in March, notes that international practices and inputs from economists, as well as the Election Commission, were considered. The panel also stressed the need for a legally sound system to ensure the alignment of different election cycles across the country.