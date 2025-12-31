One more man from minority community shot dead in Bangladesh

Dhaka: A Hindu garment worker deployed as a security guard was shot dead by a colleague inside a garment factory in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh district, making it the third killing of a Hindu man reported in the country within the past two weeks.

The deceased has been identified as Bajendra Biswas, 40, an Ansar member posted at Sultana Sweaters Limited in the Mehrabari area. The accused, fellow Ansar member Noman Mia, has been arrested following the incident, according to RTV Online.

Confirming the incident, Monindra Nath, Acting Secretary General of the Bangladesh Hindu Buddah Christian Unity Council, told ANI over the phone, “Yes, the incident is confirmed.” The shooting took place around 6:30 pm on Monday, December 29, while security personnel were on duty at the factory. Police and local sources said that 20 Ansar members were deployed at the premises at the time. According to initial findings, Noman Mia and Bajendra Biswas were sitting together when a shot was fired from the shotgun in Noman’s possession, hitting Biswas in the left thigh and leaving him critically injured. Colleagues rushed him to the Bhaluka Upazila Health Complex, where the on duty doctor declared him dead.

An eyewitness, APC Md Azahar Ali, an Ansar member assigned to the Labib Group, said the two were seated in his room before the incident. He stated that Noman pressed the shotgun against Biswas’s thigh and said, “Shall I shoot?” before firing. He added that he did not notice any argument or dispute between them prior to the shooting, RTV Online reported. After the incident, the accused fled the scene. The victim was the son of Probitra Biswas of Kadirpur village under Sylhet Sadar upazila. The accused is the son of Lutfar Rahman from the Baluturi Bazar area under Taherpur Police Station in Sunamganj district. Speaking around 1:00 am on Tuesday, Md Abdullah Al Mamun, Additional Superintendent of Police for Finance and Administration in Mymensingh district, said Noman Mia was arrested in an immediate operation. He said a thorough investigation is underway to determine the cause of the incident. The body has been sent to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital for autopsy, and legal proceedings have been initiated.