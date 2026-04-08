Omar Abdullah questions rationale behind US and Israel waging 'unjust war' against Iran

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah questioned the rationale behind the United States and Israel waging an "unjust war" against Iran as the ceasefire has led to the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, which was freely available to all before the conflict began.



"So the ceasefire allows a strait to reopen, a strait that was open & freely available to everyone to use before the war started. What exactly did this 39 day war achieve for the US? #UnjustWar," Abdullah posted on his personal X account.



The United States and Iran have agreed to a Pakistan-brokered ceasefire, with the delegations from Washington and Tehran expected to meet in Islamabad on Friday for the first open diplomatic contact between the warring countries since March 1.

