Om Prakash Chautala, 5-time Haryana CM and Jat stalwart, passes away at 89

Chandigarh: Om Prakash Chautala, a towering figure in Haryana politics and five-time chief minister, passed away on Friday at the age of 89. Known for his sharp political instincts, a career marked by both remarkable achievements and controversies, and his enduring association with the Jat community, Chautala left an indelible mark on Indian politics.

According to a party spokesperson, Chautala collapsed at his home on Friday morning following complaints of hiccups. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead. The Haryana government has declared a three-day state mourning, with Saturday, the day of his funeral, designated a public holiday. Chautala will be accorded a state funeral at 3 pm at Teja Khera farm in the Chautala family’s native Sirsa district.

Born on January 1, 1935, in Chautala village, he was the eldest son of Devi Lal, India’s former deputy prime minister and the founder of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD). Chautala carried forward his father’s political legacy, though he never quite achieved the legendary status of Devi Lal, often referred to as the “messiah of farmers.”

Chautala’s political career began in 1970 when he was elected to the Haryana Assembly from the Ellenabad constituency. Over the years, he represented several constituencies, including Narwana, Uchan, Darba Kalan, and Rori, cementing his influence across the state.

His first stint as Haryana’s chief minister came in 1989 when his father assumed the role of deputy prime minister in the Janata Dal government.

Over the next decade, Chautala held the position intermittently, with his longest and most stable tenure running from 1999 to 2005. During this time, he championed initiatives like the “Sarkar Aapke Dwar” program, personally visiting villages to address citizens’ grievances and announce on-the-spot solutions.

Despite his achievements, Chautala’s career was not without its share of controversies. The “Meham Kand” of 1990, marked by large-scale violence in the Meham Assembly bypolls, became a dark chapter in Haryana’s political history, with opposition parties accusing him of attempting to secure a fraudulent victory. The episode culminated in widespread public outcry, forcing the postponement of the election multiple times.

Another significant controversy during his tenure was the Kandela farmer agitation in 2002, where nine farmers lost their lives in police firing during protests. The incident drew sharp criticism of his administration’s handling of dissent.

Chautala’s political fortunes suffered a severe blow in 2013 when he, along with his elder son Ajay Singh Chautala, was convicted in a teacher recruitment scam involving the illegal appointment of 3,206 junior basic teachers in 2000. Sentenced to ten years in prison, Chautala became a rare example of a former chief minister serving such a lengthy sentence.

Even while serving his prison term, Chautala continued to make headlines. At the age of 82, he cleared his Class 10 and Class 12 exams, with his academic pursuit inspiring the Bollywood film ‘Dasvi’. However, his legal troubles did not end there. In 2022, he was sentenced to four years in another case involving disproportionate assets, becoming the oldest inmate in Delhi’s Tihar Jail at 87.

Chautala’s political legacy is intrinsically tied to his family’s tumultuous journey in public life. While his younger son Abhay Singh Chautala continues to lead the INLD, a rift in the family in 2018 led to Ajay Singh Chautala breaking away to form the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP). The JJP, under Ajay’s son Dushyant Chautala, briefly aligned with the BJP in Haryana’s coalition government after the 2019 elections but parted ways earlier this year.

Over the years, the INLD’s influence waned, failing to return to power after its 2005 defeat. Despite this, Chautala made sporadic attempts to revive the party’s fortunes, including efforts to form a third front with leaders like Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda. These attempts, however, did not materialize into significant political gains.

Tributes poured in from across the political spectrum following Chautala’s demise. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing his condolences, highlighted Chautala’s long service to the state and his commitment to advancing the vision of Devi Lal. Sukhbir Singh Badal, leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal and a close ally of the Chautala family, described his passing as a personal loss and noted his steadfast advocacy for farmers’ rights. Bhupinder Singh Hooda highlighted Chautala’s contributions to the state, expressing grief and offering condolences. Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar remembered his development efforts and prayed for peace for his soul. Both extended sympathies to the bereaved family. Farooq Abdullah, leader of the National Conference, and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also paid homage, recognising Chautala’s contributions to public service and his pivotal role in Indian politics.

The Chautala and Badal families shared a bond that extended beyond politics, rooted in their shared commitment to the agricultural community. The late Parkash Singh Badal, Punjab’s five-time chief minister, had a close friendship with Chautala and his family, a relationship that continued through successive generations.

Om Prakash Chautala’s life encapsulated the complexities of Indian politics—marked by soaring successes, unrelenting controversies, and a legacy of resilience. As Haryana bids farewell to one of its most prominent leaders, his contributions to the state’s political landscape remain etched in public memory.