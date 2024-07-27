Olympics begin with colourful Seine celebration

Paris: Picturesque scenes along the Seine. This is what the world was waiting for as French President Emmanuel Macron and International Olympic Committee head Thomas Bach hugged each other when the Paris 2024 Olympics began after much tension on Friday night.



The build-up to the Games was tense, and apprehension filled the air for weeks. Finally, the moment arrived as fans and the general public roared in unison as the Games opened. This was a very different opening ceremony. Instead of being cooped up inside a stadium, spectators enjoyed the event outdoors, watching nations and athletes from spots like the Eiffel Tower and Trocadero, as the Seine River became the hotspot of activity.

The spectacular procession stretched over six kilometres, commencing at the Austerlitz Bridge. A flotilla of 85 vessels transported over 6,800 athletes representing 205 countries, along with a team of Olympic refugees. However, a significant number of competitors chose not to participate in this extraordinary display, as they had events scheduled for Saturday.

Friday had begun badly for France, with trains in Marseille halting due to vandalism. Those against the spirit of the Olympics caused damage, but none could destroy the spirit of the Olympics and the resilience of the French people. From 1924 to 2024, the return of the Olympics to Paris has been wonderful.

The world has changed since then. In a time of unease, terror, and stress, it is sport that acts as a soothing balm and brings solace. Over the next fortnight until August 11, the Olympics will dominate headlines. The sporting world will celebrate, and all will join hands to cheer, watching records being set.

Imagine, for 205 nations to send their athletes to Paris is such a joy. The IOC has banned Russia and Belarus, and rightly so, as the war against Ukraine is madness.

Yes, during the time of Adolf Hitler and World War II, there was turmoil. But war today and killing each other has become meaningless. That is why these Olympics, with gender equality as the most important theme, are special.

Security in Paris was tight, almost like a curfew, until the Games were to begin. Once the action roars full throttle, there will still be security, but the Olympic Games are on. The Indians were on full view in the boat, and the chosen flag bearers, PV Sindhu and Sharath Kamal, were the cynosure for Indian sports lovers.

The who’s who of sports competes in these Olympics, including Americans, Chinese, and British athletes. If the opening ceremony was defining, imagine what would happen in the arenas. They are going to rock. Drone shots, helicopters patrolling, this was all necessary.

India dreams of medals, big time. Paris promises a lot, and patriotism is in the air well before August 15, Independence Day. India has fielded 117 athletes, each one chosen with care. Gender equality and high-level preparation, Paris welcomes India as well.