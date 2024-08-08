Olympic dreams dashed by mere 100 gm

Paris: In a devastating turn of events at the Paris Olympics, wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s dreams of Olympic glory were shattered when she was disqualified from the women’s 50 kg wrestling competition for being overweight by 100 gm. The shocking development came just hours after Phogat had made history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach a gold medal bout in her category.



The 29-year-old athlete, competing in her third Olympics, was found to be 100 grams over the 50kg weight limit during the morning weigh-in on Wednesday. International wrestling rules are unforgiving in such situations, stipulating that any grappler found overweight at the time of weigh-in is automatically disqualified and placed at the bottom of the final standings.

The news sent shockwaves through the Indian Olympic contingent and wrestling community. Vinesh, who had been assured of at least a silver medal following her remarkable performance on Tuesday night, now faces the heartbreak of returning home empty-handed. Vinesh Phogat’s Olympic journey has been fraught with challenges. Her debut in Rio 2016 ended prematurely due to a severe injury, while her Tokyo 2020 campaign concluded with an unexpected early defeat.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) released a statement expressing regret over the disqualification. “Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning,” the IOA stated, requesting privacy for the wrestler during this difficult time.

IOA President P T Usha expressed solidarity with the athlete, stating: “We are providing Vinesh all necessary medical and emotional support.” Usha was later seen comforting Vinesh at the Games Village clinic, where the wrestler managed a brief smile despite her circumstances.

“The Wrestling Federation of India has lodged an appeal with UWW to reconsider Vinesh’s disqualification. The IOA is pursuing this matter with utmost urgency,” Usha added.

The disqualification is particularly cruel given Phogat’s stellar performance in the lead-up to the finals. On Tuesday, she had defeated defending champion Yui Susaki of Japan in a display of skill and determination that had raised hopes for India’s first wrestling gold medal in women’s competition. Phogat was set to face American Sarah Ann Hildebrandt in the gold medal bout on Wednesday evening.

Following Phogat’s disqualification, Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, who had lost to the Indian in the semi-finals, was elevated to take her place in the final. The repechage bout between Yui Susaki and Oksana Livach of Ukraine was reclassified as the bronze medal match, meaning the 50 kg category will now offer only one bronze medal instead of the usual two.

The process of “cutting weight” is a notorious challenge for wrestlers, who often compete in weight classes below their natural body weight. Phogat’s natural weight is reported to be around 56-57 kg, making the drop to 50kg a gruelling ordeal. While some invitational tournaments allow for a 2kg grace period, major events like the Olympics enforce strict weight limits.

India’s national women’s coach Virender Dahiya conveyed the team’s devastation, saying: “Everyone here is feeling as if someone in the family has died. We don’t know what has struck us. Everyone is shocked.”

He revealed that Vinesh’s weight had unexpectedly increased Tuesday night, leading to drastic measures, including cutting her hair. Despite these efforts, she still exceeded the 50kg limit.

The disqualification raises questions about the extreme measures athletes take to meet weight requirements. Many competitors in contact sports go without food and water for days leading up to weigh-ins, a practice that can have severe health consequences. Earlier in the Games, boxer Nikhat Zareen had revealed she didn’t consume food or water for two days before her event, which she believed contributed to her defeat due to loss of strength.

The Wrestling Federation of India, which had previously criticised Vinesh’s protest actions, now called for accountability from her personal support staff. WFI President Sanjay Singh stated: “Her team, including her Hungarian coach Woller Akos, should have been more vigilant. I urge the Government of India to investigate this incident and take appropriate action against those responsible.”

Singh also shared a letter he sent to UWW, requesting for a reconsideration of the “disproportionate disqualification”.

Phogat’s disqualification was not an isolated incident in the 50 kg category. On Tuesday, Italy’s Emanuela Liuzzi was also

forced to forfeit her preliminary bout after failing to make weight, highlighting the pervasive challenge of weight management in the sport.

The United World Wrestling (UWW) rules allow wrestlers multiple opportunities to weigh in during the designated period. However, failure to meet the weight requirement results in elimination from the competition and a last-place ranking.

Prior to the Olympics, Phogat had indicated that this would be her final appearance at the Games. It remains to be seen whether this setback will impact her future plans in the sport.

The incident has reignited debates about weight classes in wrestling and other combat sports, with some calling for reforms to protect athletes’ health and ensure fair competition. As the wrestling community rallies around Phogat, many hope this heartbreaking experience will lead to positive changes in the sport.

For now, Vinesh Phogat and the Indian team are left to grapple with the harsh reality of Olympic dreams dashed by mere grams.