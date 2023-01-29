Millennium Post
Odisha Health Minister shot at by cop; condition serious

BY PTI29 Jan 2023 9:09 AM GMT
Bhubaneswar: Odisha's Health and Family Welfare minister Naba Kishore Das was shot at by an assistant sub-inspector of police in Jharsuguda district on Sunday, an officer said.

The incident took place in Brajrajnagar town of the district when the minister was on his way to attend a meeting.

"Assistant Sub-inspector of Police (ASI) Gopal Das opened fire at the minister. The minister is injured and rushed to hospital," Brajrajnagar SDPO Gupteswar Bhoi told reporters.

