Odisha, Bengal brace for severe cyclonic storm; evacuations underway

Bhubaneswar/ Kolkata: As a severe cyclonic storm looms over the eastern coast of India, both Odisha and West Bengal have intensified efforts to mitigate the impact of the impending disaster. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rains and gale-force winds in the region as a well-marked low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression on Tuesday, with the potential to develop into a severe cyclonic storm.



Odisha, which is likely to bear the brunt of the cyclone, has ramped up preparations with widespread evacuations and the closure of educational institutions in vulnerable districts. Neighbouring West Bengal has also put emergency measures in place, with both states gearing up to face the storm that is expected to make landfall between Puri in Odisha and Sagar Island in West Bengal in the early hours of October 25.

The IMD’s latest bulletin indicates that the depression is currently centred about 700 km from Paradip in Odisha and 750 km from Sagar Island in West Bengal. According to IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra, the storm will likely intensify into a severe cyclonic storm and bring wind speeds of 100-110 kmph, gusting up to 120 kmph. Coastal regions in both states are expected to experience torrential rain, flooding, and high waves, posing significant risks to life and property.

“The state of Odisha will be most impacted by the cyclone,” said Mohapatra, urging the public to heed evacuation warnings and avoid venturing into the sea during the storm. The IMD has advised fishermen in the region to remain ashore, with wind speeds likely to reach 60 kmph along the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal by October 23, increasing further as the storm approaches.

To ensure the safety of residents, the Odisha government has activated a large-scale evacuation operation. Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari confirmed that approximately 800 cyclone shelters are ready to accommodate evacuees, with an additional 500 temporary shelters set up in schools and colleges across the state. Food, water, medicine, and other essentials are being stockpiled in these shelters to provide for those displaced by the storm.

“So far, officials have inspected around 250 cyclone relief centres, and evacuation efforts are in full swing,” said Pujari. Schools, colleges, and universities in 14 districts of Odisha have been ordered to close from October 23 to 25 as a precautionary measure.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also announced that her government has made arrangements for the safe relocation of people from low-lying coastal areas. “Schools in seven districts will remain closed from October 23 to 26. We are taking no chances, and the administration is working around the clock to ensure the safety of our citizens,” Banerjee said during a press briefing in Kolkata.

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has mobilised its vessels and aircraft to be on standby for any emergency situations that may arise due to the cyclone. In a statement, the ICG said it is closely coordinating with local authorities in both Odisha and West Bengal to ensure a swift and effective response. Helicopters and remote operating stations have been deployed at Haldia in West Bengal and Paradip in Odisha to broadcast regular weather warnings and safety advisories to fishermen and mariners in the region.

The Odisha government has also requested 10 additional teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), supplementing the existing teams already stationed in the state. Seventeen Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams will be deployed across 10 districts, with three more on standby. In West Bengal, the NDRF has already deployed 13 teams to respond to any potential emergencies. Chief Minister of Odisha, Mohan Charan Majhi, has emphasised the importance of achieving “zero casualty” during the cyclone. “We are aiming for 100 per cent evacuation from vulnerable areas, and our teams are working relentlessly to make this happen,” said Pujari. Special attention is being given to pregnant women, with those expected to deliver within the next fortnight being shifted to hospitals to avoid complications during the calamity.

Authorities are also addressing concerns from residents reluctant to evacuate due to fears of theft. Police patrolling will be intensified in villages to ensure the safety of homes and belongings while people are moved to cyclone shelters. The looming cyclone has prompted the cancellation of several mail and express trains connecting West Bengal and Odisha with other parts of India, as per South Eastern Railway officials. Meanwhile, authorities at the Kolkata airport are implementing standard operating procedures to handle any disruptions caused by the storm. Inspections of infrastructure, drainage systems, and safety installations are underway to minimise the impact on airport operations.